PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad Rally Cancelled Due To Establishment’s Intervention, Reveals Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2024 | 05:26 PM

Imran Khan says Azam Swati approached him on morning of scheduled rally, and delivered a message from establishment

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, has disclosed that his planned rally for August 22 was cancelled following a request from the establishment.

Speaking to journalists at Adiala Jail, where he is currently being held, Imran Khan stated that senior PTI leader Azam Swati approached him on the morning of the rally, delivering a message from the establishment.

According to Imran Khan, Swati informed him that the establishment had urged for the rally’s postponement, citing concerns over national stability.

The decision was reportedly influenced by apprehensions regarding possible unrest, as a major cricket match and protests by religious groups were scheduled to take place in Islamabad on the same day.

Imran Khan further revealed that the establishment had assured full cooperation for the rescheduled rally, now set for September 8, and that the decision to delay the August 22 rally was made in the interest of national peace.

