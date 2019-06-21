UrduPoint.com
Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had started austerity drive from Prime Minister House and curtailed the budget of Rs1.5 billion to Rs 750 million.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Prime Minister had set a new tradition to save the national kitty which originally belongs to poor of the country.

He said the government had started the austerity drive to stop misuse of national exchequer by keeping in view the economic position of the country.

Farrukh Habib said that agriculture sector comprises 68 percent of total economy of the country and the government would provide maximum relief to the agriculture sector.

He said the payment was not made to sugarcane growers in past for months and farmers were forced to protest on the roads which was very unfortunate.

Farrukh Habib said that present government was paying timely to the farmers following which the demand and price of sugarcane was high.

Parliamentary Secretary said that controlled rate of sugar was Rs. 60 per kg and the government would maintain this price.

To a question, he urged the opposition parties to give positive suggestions on budget despite the criticism and rumpus in the House so that the government may consider their suggestions.

He said that former minister for Finance Asad Umar presented his suggestions on budget as an economist and the opposition should avoid politics on the matter. He said the government welcomes Asad Umar suggestion on budget.

