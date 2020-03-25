UrduPoint.com
PTI's Balochistan President Lauds Prime Minister Relief Package Amid Coronavirus

Wed 25th March 2020

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Balochistan Chapter president Dr. Muneer Bloch on Wednesday appreciated the relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that PM's relief package would benefit the poorest sections of the county directly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Balochistan Chapter president Dr. Muneer Bloch on Wednesday appreciated the relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that PM's relief package would benefit the poorest sections of the county directly.

Talking to APP, he said PM has announced relief package for poor people of the country during critical situation in wake of the coronavirus, so that they could not suffer difficulties during observing lockdown saying that measure of lockdown was essential in the country in order to halt the spread of the pandemic virus which was taken in state for interest of public health.

Dr. Muneer said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not keep the facts hidden but he informed every Pakistani about the actionable steps of the government along with the ground facts during his addressing, saying that the deadly virus could be tackled with comprehensive strategy so therefore lockdown in the country has to be decided.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the poverty rate about state and he expressed the problems of the poor in his announcement of relief package, he said adding The Prime Minister has presented a concrete strategy under relief package for ensuring helping of the poor that the stove of their houses will not cool down during the lockdown.

He said the significant reduction of petrol price would provide directly beneficial to the poorer people and other sectors while the Prime Minister's measures to undoubtedly be a great gift for the public at difficult time in wake of the coronavirus.

PTI Balochistan President said that during the lockdown, the business community, welfare organization and philanthropists would also have to come forward to assist the needy people and in this hour of hardship because the supply of goods would continue without interruption in the country.

Dr. Munir Baloch said that the Prime Minister is well aware of the problems of the poor sections of the state and in these extraordinary circumstances the government stood with nation and is expected to get rid of the coronavirus situation with patience and positive strategy.

He also appealed to the public that they would support governmental initiatives and strategies to stay y in their homes, Grace of God could be overcome soon the virus outbreak in the country.

