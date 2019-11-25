UrduPoint.com
PTI's Barrister Sultan Bags 17673 Votes To Win Bye-election

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

PTI's Barrister Sultan bags 17673 votes to win bye-election

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 24 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (AJK Chapter) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry bagged 17673 votes in the bye-election to win the Mirpur LA-III seat of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly defeating PML-N, (AJK Chapter) Chaudhry Sohaib Saeed who obtained 14813 votes, here on Sunday.

Returning Officer – Civil Judge Mian Naeem Ullah while announcing the unofficial result at a news conference in his office told PTI's Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry bagged 17673 votes, PML-N Chaudhry Sohaib Saeed obtained 14813 votes, while Tehreek-e-Labaik AJK, Muhammad Shafique ur Rehman remained third by securing 1393 votes.

A total of 14 candidates, mostly independents contested the bye-election that was held in a free, fair and peaceful environment.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of the AJK's incumbent ruling (PML - N) party's MLA and minister Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed by the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir in a contempt of court case on September 25 this year. Saeed had been elected as the AJK LA member in July 2016 elections to the State Legislative Assembly from the seat of PML-N.

