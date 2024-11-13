PTI's Birth Based On Protests: Azma Bokhari
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 10:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the political birth of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was based on protests, sit-ins, rallies, and chaos.
The prosperity that is returning to Pakistan is not being accepted by "Fitna Group", she said and added that those who incessantly chanted 'thief, thief' have now been caught red-handed in their own family's corruption.
She said that the role of the umpire’s finger, the conspiratorial behaviour, and the facilitation by PTI's founder have been the foundation of PTI's political journey. The disruptive group has dragged the nation's youth into their power lust, while their children are enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in London, she added.
The Information Minister further stated that PTI's politics has now sunk even lower than street-level politics.
Nawaz Sharif had once said, “We will build roads, and you will just measure them,” she said, adding that the development in Punjab is not being accepted by the PTI.
"Maryam Nawaz has taken historic and revolutionary steps in Punjab. In just a few months, she has introduced relief packages and development projects for every section and sector of Punjab," the minister added.
Azma Bokhari further said that the political life of PTI’s founder revolves around "Dheel" and Deal. The "Fitna Group" and its leader are only dreaming of protests, protests, and more protests.
She said political figures engage in political struggle and do not dream of attacking the federation under the guise of politics. "We will not allow any form of mischief under the cover of peaceful protests. Anyone who breaks the law or spreads fear among citizens will be dealt with strictly," she added.
