PTI's Blame Game Causing Chaos: Khurram Dastgir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 11:10 PM

PTI's blame game causing chaos: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, Khurram Dastgir, on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was using the blame game to instigate chaos in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI asserted its victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for alleged electoral malpractice in areas where they faced defeat.

“Elections must be accepted as a whole and not in bits and pieces,” he added.

In the general elections of 2024, he claimed, PTI received 2% fewer votes than in the previous elections.

