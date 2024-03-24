PTI's Blame Game Causing Chaos: Khurram Dastgir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, Khurram Dastgir, on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was using the blame game to instigate chaos in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI asserted its victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for alleged electoral malpractice in areas where they faced defeat.
“Elections must be accepted as a whole and not in bits and pieces,” he added.
In the general elections of 2024, he claimed, PTI received 2% fewer votes than in the previous elections.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minorities demand to increase 5 percent job quota20 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to begin in Punjab from tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start in Larkana district from Monday21 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark world TB day21 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses reforms in Punjab Land Records Authority21 minutes ago
-
Global seminar criticizes UN's failure in establishing peace, resolving disputes21 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Rights activist urges UN Secretary-General to support recognition of Kashmiris' rights over ..21 minutes ago
-
KFM extends condolences to Russia over devastating terror attack21 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards upon officers of Pakistan Armed Forces31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown drug peddling leads to arrest three suspects, recovery contraband31 minutes ago
-
AC checks prices of essential commodities31 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor AIOU pays tribute during visit to Kohat University31 minutes ago