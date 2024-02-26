PTI’s Body Completes Consultation For Formation Of 15 To 20-member KP Cabinet
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) PTI’s committee has completed a consultation for the finalization of Names for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet to be composed of 15 to 20 members including ministers, advisers and special assistants.
According to party sources, the committee has finalized the name of Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister Chief Minister, while the losing candidates in the general elections would be included in the cabinet as advisers and special assistants.
The party leadership recommended to giving the position of Deputy Speaker of KP assembly to a female member Suraiya Bibi from Chitral, as desired by the party chairman.
The names recommended by the committee for the provincial cabinet would be forwarded to the PTI chairman for final approval, said party sources adding two former ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash, who could not win the general elections would also be included in the cabinet as advisers.
APP/adi
