PTI's Candidate Will Be Victorious In NA 75 By-elections: Usman Dar

Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:50 PM



Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said his party's candidate Ali Asjad Malhi would emerge victorious in the by-elections of NA-75 Sialkot.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said his party's candidate Ali Asjad Malhi would emerge victorious in the by-elections of NA-75 Sialkot.

He made these remarks on the conclusion of election campaign for the NA-75.

In a statement issued here, he expressed his gratitude for the party workers and the constituency's people, who had been extending full support to the PTI candidate for the by-elections.

He urged the party workers to keep their spirit and moral high, and fully participate in the by-elections, falling on February 19.

Usman Dar has recently relinquished his charge of the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs to run the election campaign in the NA-75 in accordance with the the Election Commission of Pakistan's code of conduct.

