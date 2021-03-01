UrduPoint.com
PTI's Candidates To Win Senate Elections: Ghulam Bilal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:15 PM

PTI's candidates to win Senate elections: Ghulam Bilal

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ghulam Bilal Javed said that the party candidates would win not only the senate elections but also the local body elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ghulam Bilal Javed said that the party candidates would win not only the senate elections but also the local body elections.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a gathering of party workers at a dinner arranged at his residence last night.

Ghulam Bilal said that victory of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senate elections was certain due to the best strategy of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant Kamran Bangash.

PTI would made a clean sweep in the Senate elections as well as in the Cantt board elections and local body elections, he reiterated.

Bilal Javed said that he had been a part of PTI for the last 17 years but till date he had not sought any ticket and was contributing his services as a party worker.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was a well-versed politician who had taken steps to end the tradition of vote buying and selling in the Senate elections which was very commendable, he commented.

At the end of the meeting, Ghulam Bilal drew the attention of the provincial government to a very important issue and demanded that a colony be declared for newspaper vendors.

Ghulam Bilal said that newspaper sellers go out of their houses in the morning and distribute newspapers from house to house and office to office.

More Stories From Pakistan

