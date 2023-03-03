(@FahadShabbir)

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas on Friday observed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman used to give examples of Britain but he did not respect the court and brought thousands of people along with him during his appearance in judicial complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas on Friday observed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman used to give examples of Britain but he did not respect the court and brought thousands of people along with him during his appearance in judicial complex.

During hearing of a case, the judge remarked that Imran Khan had brought around 2,500 people along with him during his appearance in last hearing.

He observed that the political party was named with 'justice' but in court the activists had been chanting slogans.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas said the court had the CCTV footage of the incident during the appearance of Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan was appeared before the ATC on February 28, in an FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station.

However, another FIR was registered against him in Ramna Police Station regarding vandalizing in judicial complex Islamabad.