UrduPoint.com

PTI's Chairman Brings Miscreants During Appearance, Says ATC Judge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:05 PM

PTI's chairman brings miscreants during appearance, says ATC Judge

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas on Friday observed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman used to give examples of Britain but he did not respect the court and brought thousands of people along with him during his appearance in judicial complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas on Friday observed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman used to give examples of Britain but he did not respect the court and brought thousands of people along with him during his appearance in judicial complex.

During hearing of a case, the judge remarked that Imran Khan had brought around 2,500 people along with him during his appearance in last hearing.

He observed that the political party was named with 'justice' but in court the activists had been chanting slogans.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas said the court had the CCTV footage of the incident during the appearance of Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan was appeared before the ATC on February 28, in an FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station.

However, another FIR was registered against him in Ramna Police Station regarding vandalizing in judicial complex Islamabad.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station February May FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in journalists' legislation case ..

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after bris ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after brisk start of Kings

22 minutes ago
 'My script was common man's catharsis', says Maula ..

'My script was common man's catharsis', says Maula Jutt famed writer Nasir Adeeb ..

10 minutes ago
 Former MPA joins ANP in Swabi

Former MPA joins ANP in Swabi

10 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders release of detained ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders release of detained PTI leaders, workers

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanve ..

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan donates Rs 480 m ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.