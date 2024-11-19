ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) PML-N Senior Leader Abid Sher Ali Tuesday issued a stern warning, stating that the Federal government would not permit PTI to challenge the writ of the state or incite lawlessness in the country, emphasizing that such actions would no longer be tolerated.

Abid Sher Ali in his exclusive talk with a private news channel reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to maintaining law and order amidst the ongoing PTI protest calls.

"Government will not permit PTI to challenge the state's authority or incite lawlessness in the country," he emphasized.

He strongly condemned PTI's actions and said, "They are habitual of disrupting the country and lack a public agenda.

"

"PTI is using tactics to harm the country's peace and development, labeling them as internal culprits," he believed.

"Those who are calling for protests will never succeed," he added.

Abid Sher Ali while criticizing PTI, said, they had done nothing but harm Pakistan's reputation and slammed the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for challenging the federal government instead of focusing on his own work.

"PTI has never held a peaceful public gathering and the events of May 9 are still fresh in their minds," he emphasized.