PTI's Chief Alleged Nikah Case Adjourns Without Hearing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 11:15 PM

PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without hearing

The proceedings in the alleged illegal nikah, not in compliance with Shariah, between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Bushra Bibi case was adjourned on Tuesday without a hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The proceedings in the alleged illegal nikah, not in compliance with Shariah, between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Bushra Bibi case was adjourned on Tuesday without a hearing.

The case has been adjourned till October 20 due to the unavailability of the civil judge Qudrat Ullah.

Chairman PTI has filed an acquittal petition against the case and the court had ordered the lawyers of Chairman PTI to present arguments on the plea of acquittal.

