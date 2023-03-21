UrduPoint.com

PTI's Chief Has Fascist Mentality: Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif expressed his views on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, with his fascist mentality, set examples of political victimization during his rule

Talking to a private news channel he said that PML-N leadership was jailed in false cases, while CCTV cameras were installed in the barracks to violate the privacy of the jailed leadership, which a normal person cannot do.

Despite being a victim of political victimization, PML-N never took any steps that would destabilize the country, he added.

Replying to a question about All Parties Conference (APC) after Peshawar bomb blast, the minister said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif invited PTI's chief for talks on the floor of the house that was not honoured by the PTI leadership.

On the police operation in Zaman Park, he said that the police executed the court order while the police were attacked by PTI people.

Answering a question about the provincial's elections, he said there are so many rumors but the PML-N is always ready to contest elections and will campaign vigorously.

