PTI's Chief Proved As Certified Thief: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has been proven as a certified thief.

He stated this while commenting on today's verdict against PTI Chairman in Tosha Khan's Case through a video message.

Faisal Kundi, who is also Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary, said his party never favoured political victimization. However, he said, it was not a political decision but a court's decision. The judiciary was independent in the country, he mentioned.

The PPP always believe in 'One Pakistan' which is the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wherein all the citizens were equal before the law, he said.

He said if PTI consider it as a wrong decision, it had the option to approach a higher forum for review.

The court convicted the PTI Chief on the basis of later's wrongdoings and now he could not remain as head of his party, Faisal Kundi said.

PTI chairman was enjoying the portfolio of his party on an extension basis as he himself announced that no one could become party chief more than twice, he said and added that no party elections were held. However, it was an internal matter of the PTI, Kundi maintained.

Filing a review petition was the democratic right of the PTI. If the PTI approached Supreme Court for review then the decision of the apex court would also be accepted by all the political parties, he said.

