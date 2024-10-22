PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has consistently opposing government initiatives for the sake of political point-scoring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has consistently opposing government initiatives for the sake of political point-scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "PTI has a history of putting politics before national interest, adding that PTI’s constant opposition without offering solutions has only hampered the country's progress.

"At a time when the country needs unity to tackle its challenges, PTI continues to prioritize its political agenda over the well-being of the people," he added.

He urged PTI to adopt a more responsible approach and focus on collective national interests rather than divisive politics.

Answering a question, he said that the Primary purpose of the judicial reforms was to expedite justice delivery and reduce the backlog of cases pending in courts for decades.