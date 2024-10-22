PTI’s Consistent Opposition Hampers National Progress: Aqeel Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has consistently opposing government initiatives for the sake of political point-scoring
Talking to a private news channel, he said, "PTI has a history of putting politics before national interest, adding that PTI’s constant opposition without offering solutions has only hampered the country's progress.
"At a time when the country needs unity to tackle its challenges, PTI continues to prioritize its political agenda over the well-being of the people," he added.
He urged PTI to adopt a more responsible approach and focus on collective national interests rather than divisive politics.
Answering a question, he said that the Primary purpose of the judicial reforms was to expedite justice delivery and reduce the backlog of cases pending in courts for decades.
