Open Menu

PTI's Conspiracies Against Nawaz Sharif Unmasked Before Public: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PTI's conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif unmasked before public: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Sunday criticized that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's leadership who was busy in the conspiracy behind Nawaz Sharif, misled the people and pushed the country years behind have been unmasked before the public.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy when the "Panama verdict was changed to Iqama", he said while talking to a private news channel.

PML-N supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon before the election campaign, he added.

"Chairman PTI's time has come to an end, he said, adding, he himself stuck under the burden of his own poor performance", he added.

Replying to a question, he said that in the light of the Supreme Court verdict, Nawaz Sharif should have been given the same relief that was given to other accused.

He said that Nawaz Sharif will return to power, and the journey of progress, which was disrupted by conspiracies, will resume from where it left off.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Ahsan Iqbal Poor Progress Same Panama Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

13 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

15 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

15 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

15 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

19 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

19 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

20 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

21 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan