ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Sunday criticized that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's leadership who was busy in the conspiracy behind Nawaz Sharif, misled the people and pushed the country years behind have been unmasked before the public.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy when the "Panama verdict was changed to Iqama", he said while talking to a private news channel.

PML-N supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon before the election campaign, he added.

"Chairman PTI's time has come to an end, he said, adding, he himself stuck under the burden of his own poor performance", he added.

Replying to a question, he said that in the light of the Supreme Court verdict, Nawaz Sharif should have been given the same relief that was given to other accused.

He said that Nawaz Sharif will return to power, and the journey of progress, which was disrupted by conspiracies, will resume from where it left off.