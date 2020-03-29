(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that Tehreek-e-Insaf's Core Committee meeting being held today would review the supply of daily use items and foodstuff throughout Pakistan, especially in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the importance of the party's dynamic role in raising awareness among the public will be emphasized in the meeting to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

She urged the people to strictly follow the precautions as this was the method to protect the country from the pandemic.

The national strategy to overcome the Corona outbreak and ways to effectively move forward this strategy would also be discussed, said Dr Firdous.

She said that effective measures would be taken to provide relief to the affected people, to solve the problems of the people and to safeguard the country's economy from adverse effects.

She said during the meeting a strategy would be devised to set up a volunteer force to deliver the government relief package to the doorsteps of low-income people.