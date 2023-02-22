UrduPoint.com

PTI's Court Arrest Campaign Only Aim To 'spread Chaos, Anarchy In Country': Kayani

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PTI's court arrest campaign only aim to 'spread chaos, anarchy in country': Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Economy and Energy, Bilal Azhar Kayani on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership only wants to create anarchy and chaos in the country as Khan sahib's so-called 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' would be the worst-failed event ever which is being started with bail applications.

"Imran Khan's political narrative was only based on 'hate' against Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan People's party for his personal interests," he said while speaking on ptv news.

He said the PTI chief had launched the court arrest campaign but on the other hand, he himself submitted an application for bail.

Replying to a question, Kayani said Imran Khan's four-year government had brought the punishment of economic destruction and inflation in the country, adding, it would take time to get rid of the devastation caused in the last four years.

To another question, he said PML-N always showed respect for the courts and its leadership presented themselves for accountability.

The PML-N leadership faced fabricated cases during PTI's tenure, he added.

