UrduPoint.com

PTI's CSVP, PVP Announce To Step Down From Party Positions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:15 PM

PTI's CSVP, PVP announce to step down from party positions

Central Senior Vice President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Khan Bhutto and Senior Vice President PTI Sindh Allah Bakhsh Unnar announced to step down from all party positions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Central Senior Vice President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Khan Bhutto and Senior Vice President PTI Sindh Allah Bakhsh Unnar announced to step down from all party positions.

They announced their decision during a press conference at Larkano Press Club on Thursday.

Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Khan Bhutto said that the press conference that is being held today should have been held a year and a half ago He said today the reverse Ganga is flowing, earlier it was flowing here and now it is flowing there.

"I talked to Ali Zaidi and wrote a letter to Asad Umar in November 2022 that I cannot do politics under these conditions," he said.

He further said that the time has passed but the problems have not been resolved.

Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto said that Sindh National Front (SNF) was merged into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI), but we did not ask for any seats.

"We had an agreement that according to the resolution of 1940 the provincial autonomy will be increased, NFC award was also discussed," he said.

He also said we wanted Sindh National Front leaders to be given positions in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, but Tehreek-e-Insaf but did not implement.

Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto further said that Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan have nothing to do for Sindh, his priority was always Punjab and KPK. I always invited Imran Khan to visit Sindh.

He said this is not a politics, it is terrorism, military property was damaged, and Corps Commander Lahore's house and the Mosques were burnt.

He said what was the fault of M.M Alam of PAF and Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan and why their memorials were burnt on May 9? "We cannot tolerate an attack on our own army.

Political differences can be kept, but burning the memorials of martyrs was anti-national, we do not consider it as politics," he added.

He further said that when Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto came to power, the war of 1971 was over and the army was weak.

Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto said that Shaheed Bhutto had to sacrifice his life. He said when the burning of Corps Commander house was going on, why didn't the message come from Bani Gala to stop this burning house? While Imran Khan did not even condemn these incidents after passing of several days.

He said that he consulted his friends, workers and leaders of SNF on Wednesday on the current situation and everyone advised that they cannot go with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in this situation.

He said," I am resigning from the basic membership of PTI".

Sardar Amee Bakhsh Bhutto said that to be honest, I don't want to do politics anymore, our training and education is different from this political environment, these are very bad days for the country.

In response to a question, Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto said that there was no pressure on him.

"No case has been registered against me, nor has NAB issued a summons from FIA," he said.

On the other hand, along with Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek Sindh Allah Bakhsh Unar also resigned from the basic membership of the party.

During the press conference, he said that in the Senate elections, he had met former Governor Imran Ismail along with his colleagues in the Governor House Karachi and had opposed the party's decision to give the Senate seat from Larkana to Saifullah Abro.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Resolution Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Army National Accountability Bureau Governor Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Visit Bani Larkana Federal Investigation Agency May November All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump Vows to Use US Military to Fight Drug Crisis ..

Trump Vows to Use US Military to Fight Drug Crisis if Reelected in 2024

1 minute ago
 US Oil Stocks Up 4.5Mln Barrels Last Week, Defying ..

US Oil Stocks Up 4.5Mln Barrels Last Week, Defying Bets on Summer Travel Kickoff ..

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Asim appointed Managing Director APP

Muhammad Asim appointed Managing Director APP

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Western Donors to Speed Up Coaliti ..

Zelenskyy Urges Western Donors to Speed Up Coalitions for Fighter Jets, Patriot ..

8 minutes ago
 Weapons Seizures in France Up by Nearly 10% in 202 ..

Weapons Seizures in France Up by Nearly 10% in 2022 - Reports

8 minutes ago
 PM, MNAs discuss political situation, development ..

PM, MNAs discuss political situation, development projects

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.