ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to get ready for the country's biggest-ever public meeting, being planned here at the D-Chowk, to demonstrate the masses' full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The date for the public meeting will be announced soon. All workers start preparations, " he said on his twitter handle.

The minister said it would not be a 'usual meeting' as the PTI with this gathering was going to bury corrupt practices of the opposition parties forever, purging the country's politics of such elements.