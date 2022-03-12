UrduPoint.com

PTI's D-Chowk Public Meeting To Bury Opposition's Corrupt Practices Forever: Hammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2022 | 07:44 PM

PTI's D-Chowk public meeting to bury opposition's corrupt practices forever: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to get ready for the country's biggest-ever public meeting, being planned here at the D-Chowk, to demonstrate the masses' full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to get ready for the country's biggest-ever public meeting, being planned here at the D-Chowk, to demonstrate the masses' full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The date for the public meeting will be announced soon. All workers start preparations, " he said on his twitter handle.

The minister said it would not be a 'usual meeting' as the PTI with this gathering was going to bury corrupt practices of the opposition parties forever, purging the country's politics of such elements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Twitter All Opposition

Recent Stories

DIG takes action over inefficiency during Misri Sh ..

DIG takes action over inefficiency during Misri Shah PS visit

2 minutes ago
 NET Swabi recovers 30Kg hashish

NET Swabi recovers 30Kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha Police hockey team wins hockey tournament ..

Sargodha Police hockey team wins hockey tournament

2 minutes ago
 Opposition to fail in no-confidence move, entire n ..

Opposition to fail in no-confidence move, entire nation supports PM Imran Khan: ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's economy on path of sustainable growth: ..

Pakistan's economy on path of sustainable growth: Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Role of cottage industry important for economic st ..

Role of cottage industry important for economic stability: LCCI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>