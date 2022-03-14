UrduPoint.com

PTI's D-Chowk Rally Will Shape Future Politics: Aamer Kiani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 04:29 PM

PTI's D-Chowk rally will shape future politics: Aamer Kiani

Central Additional General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Monday said the PTI has decided to organize an exemplary and historical rally at D-Chowk, Islamabad which would determine the future politics of the country

Addressing a joint press conference, flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the PTI was expecting an overwhelming response from its party workers.

Aamer Kiani said the people wanted to react on the opposition's recent accusations and so-called no-confidence move against the Prime Minister.

He said that one million people would participate in this huge public rally aimed to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kiani said the party workers would instill their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan as their genuine fearless leader.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would decide the date and time of the historical public rally, whereas all the preparations were finalized. The people would come from across the country at the mega public gathering of PTI, he added.

