PTI's Defected Former MPA Parts Ways With Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PTI's defected former MPA parts ways with politics

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) PTI's former MPA, Khurrum Sohail Laghari announced to part ways with politics.

In a written message delivered to sections of the media, the former MPA said he made the decision to withdraw from politics on the advice of his father.

Looking into 'shortcomings in the politics', he said his father had decided to bring his younger brother Umar Khan Laga Rahi into the next politics on the platform of his family.

He said he accepted the decision of his father in letter and spirit. He said he would support his younger brother politically in future.

