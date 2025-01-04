PTI’s Delay In Written Demands Threatens Negotiation Process: Irfan Siddiqui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N leader and spokesperson for the government negotiation committee, warned on Saturday that ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could face significant challenges due to PTI’s failure to submit its demands in writing as initially agreed.
In an interview, he highlighted that there has been minimal progress over the past 12 days.
Siddiqui explained that the PTI negotiating team had facilitated a meeting with their party chairman to build trust, but uncertainty remains over whether the ‘Charter of Demands’ will be provided in written form, despite prior commitments from both sides.
During the first meeting on December 23, PTI had promised to submit its demands in writing, a promise reiterated in a joint statement. However, these demands were not submitted by January 2, Siddiqui stated.
The government negotiation team was informed that PTI required another opportunity to consult with their chairman to finalize the written demands. Although the government agreed, the written ‘Charter of Demands’ was still not presented during the third meeting, potentially complicating the negotiation process.
On the issue of political prisoners, Senator Siddiqui emphasized that being a political prisoner is defined by the nature of the crime, not the identity of the individual.
He explained, “If I, as a member of the Senate, commit murder and end up in jail for it, I would never be considered a political prisoner.”
Siddiqui also pointed out that even the president does not have immunity in such matters. He further mentioned that PTI has raised several demands, including the release of their party chief and other prisoners, the formation of judicial commissions, and the tracing of 45 missing persons. However, when asked for the Names, addresses, and identities of these missing persons, PTI responded that no such list exists.
Questioning how the government could trace individuals without any information, Siddiqui also stated that the government negotiation team has not made any demands of PTI, nor have they asked the party to withdraw its call for civil disobedience.
In response to another query, Siddiqui clarified that there has been no offer from the government or any other institution to transfer the PTI chief from Adiala Jail to Bani Gala or elsewhere. He also confirmed that there are no parallel or behind-the-scenes negotiations, adding that PTI will set the date for the third negotiation meeting.
