PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaullah  

PM’s aide forms a committee comprising all coalition partners to draft a comprehensive reply

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) Prime Minister’s Political Advisor Rana Sanaullah on Thursday dismissed the charter of demand presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) negotiation committee as nothing but a pack of lies.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah stated that a meeting between the government and opposition committees took place today. In response to PTI’s charter of demand, the Prime Minister formed a committee comprising all coalition partners to draft a comprehensive reply. "The response we provide will be final," he asserted.

He further noted that PTI initially had two fundamental demands, which were not included in their latest proposal. “They have withdrawn their demand for the return of our mandate. Their second demand was that all cases against them are politically motivated, yet they failed to provide a single worker's name or an FIR number,” he said.

Regarding the events of May 9, Rana Sanaullah stated that the Supreme Court has already taken action on the matter. "The famous ‘Good to See You’ incident happened in this case, and the Chief Justice took notice of it.

This matter is already settled, and all cases fall under anti-terrorism laws," he added.

He further said that cases related to arson attacks on houses in cantonment areas have already been decided by military courts. "A commission does not have the mandate to intervene in cases that have already been adjudicated. If cases are still pending in courts, a commission cannot interfere," he explained.

Criticizing PTI’s claims, Rana Sanaullah said that their propaganda started with a figure of 20 casualties and then inflated to hundreds and thousands.

“They claimed that so many people were killed, but they failed to provide Names in their document. If they had, we could have verified or refuted the claims. Even after nearly two months, they still don’t know who was killed or injured,” he remarked.

He stated that if as many people were missing as PTI claims, their families would have been protesting at D-Chowk.

“If, after two months, they still cannot provide names of the deceased or injured, then this is nothing but lies and propaganda. We had asked them for a list, and they had promised to provide it,” he added.