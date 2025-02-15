PTI’s dictatorial approach threaten democratic process: Sheikh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday said that with a dictatorial mindset, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) poses a threat to the democratic process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the party is being run in a dictatorial manner, with one person making key decisions, including removing party leaders from jail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is struggling with internal divisions and factionalism, raising questions about its leadership and democratic values, he added.

Despite ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 12 years, PTI’s governance record remains poor.

The province is facing severe administrative, economic, and security challenges, highlighting the party’s failure to deliver on its promises.

Commenting on the newly formed political alliance, he noted that while alliances are part of the democratic process, this particular coalition seems unnatural as the JUI-F allegations are directly concerned with the PTI.