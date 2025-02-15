PTI’s Dictatorial Approach Threaten Democratic Process: Sheikh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday said that with a dictatorial mindset, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) poses a threat to the democratic process.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the party is being run in a dictatorial manner, with one person making key decisions, including removing party leaders from jail.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is struggling with internal divisions and factionalism, raising questions about its leadership and democratic values, he added.
Despite ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 12 years, PTI’s governance record remains poor.
The province is facing severe administrative, economic, and security challenges, highlighting the party’s failure to deliver on its promises.
Commenting on the newly formed political alliance, he noted that while alliances are part of the democratic process, this particular coalition seems unnatural as the JUI-F allegations are directly concerned with the PTI.
Recent Stories
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AHKNCRD-AARDO’s Int'l Training Programme concluding ceremony held at NCRD49 seconds ago
-
PTI’s dictatorial approach threaten democratic process: Sheikh52 seconds ago
-
AJK PM felicitates Sardar Zulfiqar, newly elected Vice Chairman of AJK Press Foundation21 minutes ago
-
Newborn baby found alive in Attock garbage dump21 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant QCD ensuring all equipment to meet required standards31 minutes ago
-
Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Ishaq Samejo expresses sorrow on death of Akash Ansari41 minutes ago
-
PN, RSNF reaffirm operational readiness by firepower display during NAB-XV in North Arabian Sea51 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab supports constable Shahzad for MBBS1 hour ago
-
Police recover kidnapped man1 hour ago
-
Judicial transparency essential for national progress: Barrister Aqeel1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayer of Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf Shaheed offered at Lahore Garrison1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to Khushalgarh Joint Check Post1 hour ago