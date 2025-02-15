Open Menu

PTI’s Dictatorial Approach Threaten Democratic Process: Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM

PTI’s dictatorial approach threaten democratic process: Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday said that with a dictatorial mindset, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) poses a threat to the democratic process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the party is being run in a dictatorial manner, with one person making key decisions, including removing party leaders from jail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is struggling with internal divisions and factionalism, raising questions about its leadership and democratic values, he added.

Despite ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 12 years, PTI’s governance record remains poor.

The province is facing severe administrative, economic, and security challenges, highlighting the party’s failure to deliver on its promises.

Commenting on the newly formed political alliance, he noted that while alliances are part of the democratic process, this particular coalition seems unnatural as the JUI-F allegations are directly concerned with the PTI.

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

36 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

36 minutes ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

2 hours ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

4 hours ago
 Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sancti ..

Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..

5 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

5 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan