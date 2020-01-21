PTI’s disgruntled law-makers surface in Punjab

(@fidahassanain)

PTI MPA from Layyah Sardar Shahabuddin and 19 others complain that they have been ignored for development funds.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) A group of ‘disgruntled’ PTI lawmakers surfaced in Punjab who openly showed resentment against their leadership for ignoring them in distribution of public funds and public welfare projects.

Talking to a reporter, PTI MPA Sardar Shahabuddin said that they faced discrimination during the period of former Punjab CM Shehbaz Shari but there was no change even in the Buzdar government.

“We faced trouble in funds during Shehbaz Sharif’s government and now facing the same in Buzdar’s government,” said Shahabuddin—the PTI MPA who was elected from PP-263 (Layyah-II).

“It is not just me as more than dozens of MPAs are making the same demands,” he further said, adding that “Our voters are asking us for development in my constituency,”.

However, he said there was no forward block in the party but all 20 MPAs called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and shared their grievances.

However, PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhary said they had been working to address the grievances of the disgruntled PTI leaders and lawmakers and their demands would soon be met. He said the demands of Gujrat’s Chauadharys were “non-serious demands” as they also gave one-week ultimatum to his party for their demands.