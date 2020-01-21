UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI’s Disgruntled Law-makers Surface In Punjab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:38 PM

PTI’s disgruntled law-makers surface in Punjab

PTI MPA from Layyah Sardar Shahabuddin and 19 others complain that they have been ignored for development funds.  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) A group of ‘disgruntled’ PTI lawmakers surfaced in Punjab who openly showed resentment against their leadership for ignoring them in distribution of public funds and public welfare projects.

Talking to a reporter, PTI MPA Sardar Shahabuddin said that they faced discrimination during the period of former Punjab CM Shehbaz Shari but there was no change even in the Buzdar government.

“We faced trouble in funds during Shehbaz Sharif’s government and now facing the same in Buzdar’s government,” said Shahabuddin—the PTI MPA who was elected from PP-263 (Layyah-II).

“It is not just me as more than dozens of MPAs are making the same demands,” he further said, adding that “Our voters are asking us for development in my constituency,”.

However, he said there was no forward block in the party but all 20 MPAs called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and shared their grievances.

However, PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhary said they had been working to address the grievances of the disgruntled PTI leaders and lawmakers and their demands would soon be met. He said the demands of Gujrat’s Chauadharys were “non-serious demands” as they also gave one-week ultimatum to his party for their demands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Same All From Government PP-263 Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Five Killed, 11 Injured in Car Crash in Southern E ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey to Continue Efforts to Support Libya Ceasef ..

7 minutes ago

Some 1.5 bln people worldwide using financial serv ..

7 minutes ago

Federal govt agrees to expedite payment of Rs8.5 b ..

9 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

9 minutes ago

PTI govt took revolutionary step for promotion of ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.