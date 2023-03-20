UrduPoint.com

PTI's 'disgusting' Smear Campaign Against COAS Deserves Strongest Condemnation: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2023 | 02:29 PM

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Niazi is stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power and going to the extent of damaging the country and undermining our armed forces and their leadership.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Point News- March 20th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says PTI's disgusting smear campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir at the behest of Imran Niazi is deserving of the strongest condemnation.

In a tweet, he said Imran Niazi is stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power and going to the extent of damaging the country and undermining our armed forces and their leadership.

(Details to follow)

