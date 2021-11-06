Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that all economic indicators in the country were showing positive growth including exports, revenues, agriculture and industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that all economic indicators in the country were showing positive growth including exports, revenues, agriculture and industry.

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of inauguration of various development projects in his constituency NA 156, here. PTI government was moving forward with the spirit of serving the country with sincerity, honesty and integrity, said Qureshi.

Qureshi, however, hinted that Inflation was a big challenge for the government. "We are working to overcome this and soon the situation will improve", observed Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting special package to facilitate the poor to combat inflation. He stated that the main objective of the Prime Minister's relief package was to provide relief to the poor and offer food items at affordable rates. The package will benefit a large number of people in the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticized previous governments and stated that nation was suffering consequences of the worst economic policies of the past governments.

The foreign minister maintained that dark chapter of bad governance, corruption and politics of revenge had ended. Now, the journey of development and dignity of the country has begun which cannot be stopped.

The Opposition has no agenda other than making noise, FM remarked.

Opposition should tell what relief has it provided to the people during last 30 years, FM posed a question.

On the contrary, the incumbent government has a huge public development agenda, stated Qureshi.

He added that Opposition wanted to bring the people on the streets by making inflation an issue. However, the people understand the tricks of the Opposition very well, said Shah Mahmood.

"The people no longer believe in hollow slogans, no one takes the Opposition's protest movement seriously. The masses have rejected the Opposition's protest rallies.

The foreign minister remarked that PTI government was taking more concrete steps to improve the country's economy. About his recent visit to Sindh, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the visit to Sindh was very successful. "The full participation of the people in the PTI's public meeting in Sindh proved that the people of Sindh are now tired of Zardari's party and want change", maintained Qureshi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi added that the people were looking for Imran Khan. In 2023, Sindh will also have a PTI government, claimed Qureshi. He said that development projects worth billions of rupees were underway in NA-156 which would usher in a new era of development in the area and raise the living standards of the people.

FM stated, the government was fulfilling its promises made with the people during election campaign.

"After completing five years, we will present our working in the people's court". Qureshi observed that NA-156 would be made an ideal constituency of Multan.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi inaugurated projects for repair and construction of roads, tuff tiles, and sewerage in Union Council 19-21.