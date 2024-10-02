Open Menu

PTI’s Education Emergency Slogan Proves False

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) In Dera Ismail Khan, the hometown of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31 schools lack roofs, while Peshawar has 2, and Upper Dir has 22 such schools, according to media sources.

Thousands of students in government schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are forced to study under the open sky.

Overall, 516 Primary, middle, and high schools in the province lack roofs. In settled districts, 344 government schools do not provide shelter to students.

According to the Department of education documents, 172 schools in the merged tribal districts are without roofs.

In settled districts, 489 schools operate in rented buildings. In the merged districts, 138 boys’ and 34 girls’ schools lack roofs. In Lower Kohistan, 76 boys’ schools lack roofs, while Kolai Palas has 50 such schools. In Battagram, 34 schools lack roofs, and in the Chief Minister’s own area, Dera Ismail Khan, 31 schools are without roofs.

Upper Dir has 22, Mansehra 17, Shangla 4, and Peshawar 2 schools without roofs. In the tribal districts, North Waziristan has 13, Khyber district 26, Orakzai 23, and in Mohmand 8 schools are without roofs. The public is demanding immediate action on this issue.

