PTI’s Education Emergency Slogan Proves False
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) In Dera Ismail Khan, the hometown of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31 schools lack roofs, while Peshawar has 2, and Upper Dir has 22 such schools, according to media sources.
Thousands of students in government schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are forced to study under the open sky.
Overall, 516 Primary, middle, and high schools in the province lack roofs. In settled districts, 344 government schools do not provide shelter to students.
According to the Department of education documents, 172 schools in the merged tribal districts are without roofs.
In settled districts, 489 schools operate in rented buildings. In the merged districts, 138 boys’ and 34 girls’ schools lack roofs. In Lower Kohistan, 76 boys’ schools lack roofs, while Kolai Palas has 50 such schools. In Battagram, 34 schools lack roofs, and in the Chief Minister’s own area, Dera Ismail Khan, 31 schools are without roofs.
Upper Dir has 22, Mansehra 17, Shangla 4, and Peshawar 2 schools without roofs. In the tribal districts, North Waziristan has 13, Khyber district 26, Orakzai 23, and in Mohmand 8 schools are without roofs. The public is demanding immediate action on this issue.
Recent Stories
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation pays tribute to comedy king 'Umer Sharif' on his 3rd death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 171,400 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to murderer13 minutes ago
-
Five power thieves nabbed13 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police launches major crackdown on drug dealers13 minutes ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment22 minutes ago
-
Chairman Harban Bhasha meets DC Upper Kohistan to address public issues22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles death of People's Youth leader's mother22 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to prevent outbreak of Congo virus in Balochistan53 minutes ago
-
Syedaal, Mandokhail discuss Balochistan's development issues53 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bids; recovers 3.5 kg heroin, 7.2 kg Ice1 hour ago
-
Muqam visits family of martyred child of Swabi blast; hands over cash assistance1 hour ago