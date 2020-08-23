(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Member Punjab Assembly Umar Aftab Dhilon said on Sunday that government's efforts for bringing improvement in health sector in the province had been remarkable during the last two years.

Talking to APP, he said the most difficult job made by the government was to eliminate deep rooted corruption in the department.

He said the government had successfully evolved a foolproof procurement procedure in the department and now central procurement process Instead of district level purchasing.

He said the government had also tried to recruit more doctors and paramedics to meet the requirements of health sector.

Aftab Dhilon said that issuing of health cards was also a big contribution of the government which had provided relief to the citizens and now treatment of a common man at a good standard was possible.

"So far, 6,814,388 families have been enrolled in the Sehat Sahulat Programme and 1,153,618 hospitals had been registered to facilitate the citizens," he added.

He said that coronavirus pandemic was a challenge when dengue was already a problem, but the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted successful strategies to combat the pandemic.

He said that introducing smart lockdown was a visionary decision which was also being followed by the other nations, adding the strategy remained successful and the number of deaths and coronavirus cases also remained under control in the province like elsewhere in the country.

The MPA said that with the passage of time, the health department would be made stronger and more effective so that a common man could enjoy the same facilities as a rich citizen enjoyed.

"The day is not far when the world class facilities will be provided to the peoplein the country," Umar Aftab claimed.