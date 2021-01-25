UrduPoint.com
PTI's Elected Government Would Not Be Black Mailed: Hakim

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PTI's elected government would not be black mailed: Hakim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :President PTI Malakand Division and Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, Fazak Hakim Khan Yousafzai Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be black mailed because he enjoys popular support.

He was addressing a public meeting assembled to congratulate die-hard JI activist and former member Tehsil Council, Rahimullah who joined PTI along with family members and hundreds of associates at Thal (Kumrat) District Dir Upper.

PTI stalwart said that policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are fully focused on socio-economic uplift of the common men and they would overcome price hike very soon.

He said that for promotion of tourism activities in Malakand division, special tourism authorities have been established for Kalam, Kumrat and Kalash valleys and steps are being taken for construction of access roads to various spots and 14-kilometer long Kumrat Cable.

Fazal Hakim Khan further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are especially focusing on the development of Thal (Kumrat) to address all deprivations of the residents.

He said that Thal (Kumrat) is the stronghold of PTI and brave people and they would utilize all energies for its development. He said that through judicious distribution of funds, the provincial government would initiate record development schemes in health, education and other sectors.

He said that the PTI workers of Thal (Kumrat) would never be disappointed and made commitment with the locals for talking to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for extending the services of Rescue 1122 in the area.

