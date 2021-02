(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Engineer Hamid ul Haq Friday submitted his nomination papers for Senate elections on technocrat seat.

He belongs to Tekhkal Bala area of district Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Engr Hamid ul Haq remained Member National Assembly from NA-2 Peshawar-II from 2013 to 2018 on PTI ticket.

He also contested member provincial assembly (MPA) elections from PK-05 Peshawar-V as a candidate of PTI in 2002 but remained unsuccessful.