PTI’s erratic approach to negotiations reflects immaturity: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson of the Government Negotiation Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Saturday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for its inconsistent and unserious approach to dialogue, labeling it as “childish and zigzag behavior.”

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that those who began the negotiation process with great enthusiasm abruptly abandoned it without any logical reason. “PTI lacks a structured and disciplined decision-making process. Their founder says one thing, while other leaders express entirely different views,” he added.

The Senator further said that “Initially, they hesitated to engage in negotiations. Later, they wasted time by delaying their written demands. When they finally submitted them, both committees mutually agreed that the government would provide a written response within seven days, with January 28 set as the deadline. However, PTI prematurely announced the end of the negotiations before the set date.”

He further clarified, “If PTI wants to return to the table on January 28, they are welcome. Until then, we have no plans to make any announcements. We have already completed 80% work on response to their demands and are prepared to finalize the rest provided they show a willingness to continue negotiations.

”

Commenting on PTI’s overall strategy, Senator said, “After exhausting all negative tactics like spreading hatred, inciting unrest, and running failed propaganda they briefly turned to negotiations, only to abandon them too. This shows their lack of sincerity and inability to sustain a constructive political process.”

In response to a question, the Senator said that PTI likely believes that engaging in democratic dialogue with the government does not align with their political agenda. Instead, they appear inclined to revert to their old pattern of negative politics, which involves lobbying against the country and promoting baseless conspiracies on international platforms, he added.

He dismissed PTI’s efforts to form an alliance with opposition parties to challenge the government, asserting that such attempts are bound to fail.

JUI-F’s Maulana Fazl ur Rehman will not support their negative politics, and there is no other significant political player willing to join PTI in creating difficulties for the government, he added. They will not succeed in forming a strong alliance, he concluded.