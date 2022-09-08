(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s ex-lawmaker Abdul Shakoor Shad on Thursday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and challenged acceptance of his resignation as member national assembly.

The petitioner adopted the stance in his plea that he had not resigned from the membership of the NA. The signatures of 123 members were taken on resignation written by the computer operator of the party head office.

He adopted the stance that neither he had sent the resignation to speaker NA nor wrote his name and date.

The PTI told him that the purpose of these computerized resignations were to maintain the party discipline.

The petitioner, however, added that he put his signature to express solidarity with party head Imran Khan. The acceptance of his resignation was a violation of court orders, he claimed.

The petition prayed the court to suspend the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declaring his seat as vacant and also stop the by-elections in the constituency.