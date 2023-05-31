UrduPoint.com

PTI's Ex-MNA From Bahawalpur Quits Politics

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PTI's Ex-MNA from Bahawalpur quits politics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Former member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) from Bahawalpur has announced on Wednesday quitting politics due to prolonged ailment. He also condemned the violence incidents of 9th May.

In a video message issued here, Farooq Aazam Malik, ex-MNA of PTI from Bahawalpur said that he condemned the incidents of 9th May 2023.

He said that he had reached age 80 and suffering from ailments therefore, he announced to quit politics. "I am leaving politics due to my poor health condition," he said.

It is recalled here that Farooq Aazam Malik had been elected against several important portfolio and offices including member of parliament and local bodies. He had also performed his duty as Federal Minister for Railways in the regime of Pakistan Peoples' Party. He is suffering from prolonged ailment.

