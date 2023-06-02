UrduPoint.com

PTI's Ex-MNA Sheikh Yaqoob Quits Party

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

PTI's ex-MNA Sheikh Yaqoob quits party

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The trend of quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues as former MNA Sheikh Yaqoob on Friday parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), condemning May 9 vandalism.

In a statement, Sheikh strongly condemned the May 9 riots, saying that Pakistan Army was his red line.

Sheikh, who was elected MNA after defeating the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan, said the aggression against national security institutions for vested political interests could not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Sheikh did not disclose his future plan for politics. He said that after the heartbreaking events of May 9 he could not remain part of such a party that was involved in attacks on national institutions.

