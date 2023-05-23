(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of PTI from Peshawar Arbab Jehandad was arrested from Murree by police for instigating workers for violent protests on May 9 in the provincial capital.

According to city police here, it was the first arrest of a politician of PTI from Peshawar in the case since all the PTI's former ministers and lawmakers went underground due to fear of arrest.

The PTI's MPA was arrested by Punjab police from Murree in a case of vandalism on Motorway (M-1) on May 9, registered against him in Chamkani police station here.

Former lawmakers from Peshawar Fazal Ilahi, Malik Wajid and Asif Khan and a former provincial minister Ishtiaq Urmar were also booked in the case but still not arrested.

Meanwhile a PTI worker Zeeshan resident of Pashtakhar here, jumped from third floor of a building in Nowshera when a police team conducted a raid to arrest him.

The accused was critically injured during the escape and shifted to hospital in an unconscious condition. He was involved in various attacks on public and private properties on May 9 in Peshawar and was identified through CCTV footages.