PTI's Ex-MPA Quits Party, Condemns May 9 Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 10:35 PM

PTI's ex-MPA quits party, condemns May 9 incidents

Former MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ehtesham Javed Akber Khan on Saturday announced to part ways with the party and condemned May 9 vandalism

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Former MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ehtesham Javed Akber Khan on Saturday announced to part ways with the party and condemned May 9 vandalism.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel, he strongly condemned the May 9 riots, saying, all the citizens of Pakistanis were saddened over the May 9 incidents when the state properties were burnt and damaged ruthlessly.

He said today's press conference was a difficult decision of his political career.

"I inherited politics from my father and my voters will decide my future in politics," he mentioned.

Ehtesham said that he had no contact with the leadership of PTI including former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur after the May 9.

He clarified that his family did not participate in any protest demonstration on May 9 but all the family members were at home on that day.

"We neither believe in politics of destruction nor our elders provided us such training," he said.

