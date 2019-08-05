Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education Ziaullah Bangash said Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to bringing about positive change and had showed excellent performance which were attracting members of the other political parties to join it in droves

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on education Ziaullah Bangash said Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to bringing about positive change and had showed excellent performance which were attracting members of the other political parties to join it in droves.

He expressed these views during a ceremony held here to mark joining of former vice president of Awami National Party(ANP) of district chapter Sara Aziz and Malik Sabir Sadiq along with many other companions.

He said the PTI had was successfully fulfilling promises it made with masses during election campaign and added that joining of new members reflected that masses were satisfied with Imran Khan's vision and the performance of the government.

On the occasion, MPA of minority community Rovi Kumar, MPA Wazir Zada among other political persons of the area were present.

He welcomed and congratulated the new members and assured them that due status would be given to them in the party.

Meanwhile, the adviser paid visit to Police Shuda camp the other day and paid rich tribute to the martyred police personnel. He said that people were living peaceful life due to sacrifices of the police, Pak army and other security agencies.