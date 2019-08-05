UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Excellent Performance Attracts Members Of Other Political Parties To Join: Ziaullah Bangash

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

PTI's excellent performance attracts members of other political parties to join: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education Ziaullah Bangash said Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to bringing about positive change and had showed excellent performance which were attracting members of the other political parties to join it in droves

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on education Ziaullah Bangash said Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to bringing about positive change and had showed excellent performance which were attracting members of the other political parties to join it in droves.

He expressed these views during a ceremony held here to mark joining of former vice president of Awami National Party(ANP) of district chapter Sara Aziz and Malik Sabir Sadiq along with many other companions.

He said the PTI had was successfully fulfilling promises it made with masses during election campaign and added that joining of new members reflected that masses were satisfied with Imran Khan's vision and the performance of the government.

On the occasion, MPA of minority community Rovi Kumar, MPA Wazir Zada among other political persons of the area were present.

He welcomed and congratulated the new members and assured them that due status would be given to them in the party.

Meanwhile, the adviser paid visit to Police Shuda camp the other day and paid rich tribute to the martyred police personnel. He said that people were living peaceful life due to sacrifices of the police, Pak army and other security agencies.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Awami National Party Education Minority Visit Government

Recent Stories

District administration Dir Lower holds Kuli Kache ..

27 seconds ago

Revenue deptt collects Rs 79 mln agri income tax

29 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Sh ..

30 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) hygiene check; 2 ..

35 seconds ago

Woman among two killed,2 injured in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) launche ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.