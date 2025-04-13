Open Menu

PTI's False Claims Could Harm Pakistan's Progress: Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Sunday criticized PTI, saying the nation can not afford their "false narratives and risky experiments" that could harm economic stability and progress.

Talking to ptv news channel, Ikhtiar Wali Khan criticized PTI's misinformation tactics and stated that PTI has been peddling false narratives through social media campaigns, deliberately misleading the nation. However, their deceitful strategies are now being exposed in public, and they will not be given another chance to spread propaganda, he said, adding, the nation is becoming increasingly aware of PTI's misinformation, which will ultimately hold them accountable for their actions, he said.

Wali emphasized that PTI's attempts to manipulate public opinion through lies and misinformation would no longer be tolerated.

He expressed concerns that PTI seems to be seeking external assistance, while some PTI supporters believe a potential Trump presidency might help Imran Khan's situation due to their previously cordial relationship. PTI leadership is self-centered, prioritizing their own interests over the nation's well-being, he added.

Ikhtiar Wali praised PML-N, stating that the party is taking wise and informed decisions, steering the country towards progress and development. He highlighted the government's efforts to stabilize the economy, improve infrastructure and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens. The PML-N's policies and initiatives are yielding positive results, putting Pakistan on a path of sustainable growth and prosperity, he expressed.

