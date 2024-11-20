ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam, Wednesday dismissed PTI’s November 24 protest call as a ‘flop show,’ claiming it would yield no significant results.

Engr Amir Muqam, the PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, has described Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “Final Call” for protests at D-Chowk on November 24 as nothing more than a ‘miscall.’

He accused the party of attempting to provoke unrest and violence.

Muqam stated that Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism in politics, warning that those who bring terrorism into politics will face the same consequences as terrorists.

He emphasized this stance as a reflection of Pakistan’s dedication to eradicating extremism and promoting peace.

Engr Amir Muqam claims PTI leaders are using the protest call as leverage for a deal, while simultaneously seeking behind-the-scenes apologies and concessions.

Muqam stated that the PTI founder’s refusal to engage with other political parties raises concerns about his political judgment and commitment to democracy.

He added that by avoiding discussions, Khan appears to lack trust in the democratic process, sparking worries about his unwillingness to consider opposing viewpoints or find common ground.

Federal Minister stated that Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin, should not act as the PTI founder’s suicide bomber.

He warned that if the law is taken into one’s hands, it will intervene.

Muqam also pointed out that Imran Khan has instigated a revolution by handing over the party to his wife and sister.

He urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin to focus on addressing the rising terrorism in his province rather than expending energy on federal conflicts. Imran Khan’s actions have drawn criticism, with many accusing him of hypocrisy.

His involvement in violent riots after his arrest on May 9, 2023, has raised doubts about his commitment to peaceful protest and democracy.

Muqam remarked that Ali Amin made bold statements before the Apex Committee but has remained silent since then.

He questioned whether Ali Amin is with the constitution or aligned with political terrorists.

Muqam also urged Imran Khan not to use innocent people as scapegoats, stating that it is not a leader’s role to harm innocent workers and party leaders.

He further stated that PTI does not want the public to be relieved from inflation, noting that inflation has decreased and the economy has stabilized, which seems to cause discomfort for PTI.

“Those asking ‘are we slaves’ have proven to be actual slaves.”

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government employees are being used to target the federal government and Punjab”, he said.

“PTI founder, be cautious—Ali Amin Gandapur might embark on another tour of 12 districts on November 24.”