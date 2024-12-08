ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's recent protest call in Islamabad, labelling it a "flop" and a "missed call" that ultimately exposed the party's blackmailing

agenda.

In an interview with a private news channel, he warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, accusing them of misleading the nation and employing blackmailing tactics against the state, adding that this blatant disregard for the nation's well-being will no longer be tolerated.

The government has consistently kept the doors open for negotiations, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shown no willingness to engage in serious discussions on any agenda that prioritizes the country's welfare, he said, adding, instead, the PTI's sole focus is on securing a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Imran Khan, which is a clear indication of their self-serving interests.

Responding to a query, Rana Ihsan strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, stating that they are deliberately pushing the country towards instability and inflation.

He emphasized that the PML-N-led government has successfully controlled inflation and the people are witnessing a significant positive change.

Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan praised the seriousness and dedication of the current government in addressing the country's economic challenges.

He highlighted that the government's efforts to control inflation are yielding results, and the public is taking notice of the positive impact. In contrast, he condemned the PTI's actions as destructive and harmful to the nation's well-being.

To another question he strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, asserting that they are responsible for the current uncertainty, uncivilized behaviour and extremist mindset prevalent among the youth.

He attributed this to the PTI's reliance on fake statements and propaganda, which has contributed to the toxic environment.