Open Menu

PTI's Final 'missed Call' Ends In Embarrassing Failure, Says Coordinator Ihsan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 10:30 AM

PTI's final 'missed call' ends in embarrassing failure, says Coordinator Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's recent protest call in Islamabad, labelling it a "flop" and a "missed call" that ultimately exposed the party's blackmailing

agenda.

In an interview with a private news channel, he warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, accusing them of misleading the nation and employing blackmailing tactics against the state, adding that this blatant disregard for the nation's well-being will no longer be tolerated.

The government has consistently kept the doors open for negotiations, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shown no willingness to engage in serious discussions on any agenda that prioritizes the country's welfare, he said, adding, instead, the PTI's sole focus is on securing a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Imran Khan, which is a clear indication of their self-serving interests.

Responding to a query, Rana Ihsan strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, stating that they are deliberately pushing the country towards instability and inflation.

He emphasized that the PML-N-led government has successfully controlled inflation and the people are witnessing a significant positive change.

Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan praised the seriousness and dedication of the current government in addressing the country's economic challenges.

He highlighted that the government's efforts to control inflation are yielding results, and the public is taking notice of the positive impact. In contrast, he condemned the PTI's actions as destructive and harmful to the nation's well-being.

To another question he strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, asserting that they are responsible for the current uncertainty, uncivilized behaviour and extremist mindset prevalent among the youth.

He attributed this to the PTI's reliance on fake statements and propaganda, which has contributed to the toxic environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Afzal Khan Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

15 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

15 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

16 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

16 hours ago
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

17 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

17 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

18 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

19 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

19 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan