PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's leadership final protest call for release of PTI founder at Islamabad was miserably failed and was proved a misscall.

Addressing a press conference here, Engr Amir Muqam said that people of KP have kept distance from the protest call due to an irrational demands especially about release of the PTI founder.

He said that PTI founder was an accused and would have to face courts that would decide his fate.

He said that PTI second demand about revoking of the 26th constitutional amendment was totally an irrational.

Engr Amir Muqam said the said amendment was passed by the Parliament that reflected people will.

The third demand of PTI to bring its leaders to the Parliament and ousted others was totally childish, he added.

Muqam claimed that Pakistan had suffered huge loss due to agitation of PTI that kept life at Islamabad paralyzed for three days.

Expressing condolences over the losses and injuries of security personnel during PTI protest, he said the Government and security forces leadership showed maximum restraint that averted bloodshed in the Federal Capital.

He said the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were left alone at D Chowk Islamabad by the PTI.

Despite using of KP Government machinery, he said that PTI could not bring out even 9000 workers against 9lac claims.

He claimed that Afghan refugees were brought after PTI workers rejected the call.

He said that even PTI lawmakers disassociated themselves from the protest.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI founder children were enjoying perks and privileges at London while innocents youth were being used in agitation in winter.

He said that PTI failed to deliver in KP despite third term in office and masses problems were increased manifolds.

He accused the PTI for negative policies, saying Pakistan and PTI could not go together because PTI policies were mostly anti state and was against the country's interest.

He said that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa could not be deceived more through hallow slogans, adding the faces of CM KP and Bushra Bibi were fully exposed before masses and their protest call were rejected by people.

He said that stock exchange were fallen to 4000 points due to PTI protest and it was earlier increased upto 5000 points.

He said that PTI leadership were seemed unnerved after seeing significant improvement in economy and economic indicators.

He said that like PTI 126 days sitting, the recent agitation call was badly failed.

He hinted to register FIR against the accused involved in the killing of security personnel in D Chowk protest.

He said PTI Government has failed to restore law and order in Kurram.

He said that APC on Kurram situation would be held on December 5 and hoped that all political parties would participate.

He said that PMLN was the only party that could address people problems of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team were working day and night to address the people problems.

He urged officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not to accept the illegal demands of PTI rulers.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was our province and will work together to make it developed and economically strong.

