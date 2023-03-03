(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government's flawed economic policies and mismanagement had brought the country on the verge of collapse and that it will take time to get back on track.

"Imran Khan had no right to question the economic policies of the current government as it had been striving hard to undo the "mess" created by the previous PTI regime", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He said Imran Khan had apparently lost his senses after being ousted from power through a successful no-confidence motion and was in dire need of psychological counseling, adding, Niazi had made the constitution, law, and judicial system of the country a "joke".

He said that the country had been isolated due to Khan's bad foreign policy, economic instability, and closure of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and power production projects.

Replying to a question, he said the government has categorically said that the next general elections would be held at its right time and no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands.

"Imran Niazi is in no position to demand early election or dissolution of the provincial assemblies for his own interests as it is the mandate of the incumbent government to decide about future polls," he mentioned.