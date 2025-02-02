Open Menu

PTI’s Frequent U-Turns Expose Its Political Instability: Amir Muqam

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM

PTI’s frequent U-Turns expose its political instability: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, on Saturday said that undemocratic conduct was rooted in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) politics and that their stance frequently changes.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition initially refused to engage with the government but later sought dialogue on their own terms.

He further stated that the opposition abruptly withdrew without waiting for a response. He remarked that their habit of frequently altering their position is well-known and has been evident since the beginning.

He also pointed out internal divisions within the opposition party, emphasizing that their inconsistency in political dealings has become a recurring pattern.

Answering a question, he said that the government firmly believes that all national and political issues should be resolved through dialogue. If PTI wants to engage in political dialogue at any time, the government’s doors are open for democratic discussions, he added.

Recent Stories

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

1 hour ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

1 hour ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

2 hours ago
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

3 hours ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

3 hours ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

4 hours ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

7 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

7 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan