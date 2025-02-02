PTI’s Frequent U-Turns Expose Its Political Instability: Amir Muqam
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, on Saturday said that undemocratic conduct was rooted in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) politics and that their stance frequently changes.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition initially refused to engage with the government but later sought dialogue on their own terms.
He further stated that the opposition abruptly withdrew without waiting for a response. He remarked that their habit of frequently altering their position is well-known and has been evident since the beginning.
He also pointed out internal divisions within the opposition party, emphasizing that their inconsistency in political dealings has become a recurring pattern.
Answering a question, he said that the government firmly believes that all national and political issues should be resolved through dialogue. If PTI wants to engage in political dialogue at any time, the government’s doors are open for democratic discussions, he added.
