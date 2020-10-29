The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the PTI government was taking keen interest in resolving problems of the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the PTI government was taking keen interest in resolving problems of the people. "This is the reason the federal minister and the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail are reaching out to the people to know about their problems and to address the same," he said.

He said the Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub, the Governor and other PTI leaders met the representatives of trade and industry in Hyderabad on October 28 to listen to their complaints and demands.

"The PTI government is taking every step to provide relief to the people," he added and expressed hope that the people of Pakistan would soon receive some good news from the PTI government. "Whenever Prime Minister Imran Khan takes some steps in the interests of the people and the country, a cabal of thieves gear into action because they don't want to see development and prosperity in the country," he claimed.However, he said the PTI government would not allow those vested interests to succeed and that all the corrupt previous rulers would be held accountable.