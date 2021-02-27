Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabir Ali Qureshi vowed to bring under-developed regions of the country at par with developed ones before ending up current PTI's tenure

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabir Ali Qureshi vowed to bring under-developed regions of the country at par with developed ones before ending up current PTI's tenure.

Addressing to public gathering at suburban area Basti Jino, the minister claimed that running tenure of the incumbent government would prove to be role model as compared to past regimes. Punjab Parliamentary Secretary MPA Ashraf Rind was present on the occasion.

He felt regret following 'pathetic situation' with regard to dearth of fundamental life's necessities found in the area, saying it could be achieved finally by converting Kot Addu as new district with Chowk Sarwar Shaheed as tehsil.

According to him, PM Imran Khan had approved the said conversion upon his request, with on-going process carried out in full swing.

He announced that a post-graduate teaching university would be built in Kot Addu to cause uplift standard of the region.

Soon, a metal road would be constructed at Basti Jino and a school with dispensary built along both sides of the road.

Chapter of 'thana katchery politics' was about to close, he said adding that no politician could pursue for holding wrong FIR against its opponent in current situation.

He said he is representative of common masses, thus his door would remain opened always for them, especially poor segments of the society.

Parliamentary Secretary Ashraf Rind spoke that he had raised voice for cause of the people at every forum of life. He said he got approved array of development projects and assured that it would be materialized soon to meet expectations of the masses.