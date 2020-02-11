UrduPoint.com
PTI’s Govt Is Taking Rs 25 Billion Loan Every Day: Bilawal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:06 PM

PTI’s govt is taking Rs 25 billion loan every day: Bilawal

Bilawal says that Imran Khan broke all  the promises he made and called him a “little man”.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) PPP Chairman and Member National Assembly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the present government is borrowing Rs 25 billion every day.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Prime Minister used to claim that he would end his life before borrowing money but what did his government do as Rs 15 billion has been borrowed within very short time of 15 months.

“The government’s policies are against the public,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that inflation has gone historic high. “Inflation has taken over the public,” he stated.

He also stated the PM used to claim that inflation came when the system was corrupt but what was now. The PM used to claim that he would never beg for loans but what he did, he said.

“This government is taking Rs 25 billion loan per day and in our period, it was just Rs 5 billion and was Rs 8 billion during the PML-government from 2013 to 2018,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

He also said: “Imran Khan is a little man,”.

His remarks on Prime Minister not only angered the government members but the speaker also asked him to be silent and warned that otherwise he would adjourn the proceedings.

On it, Bilawal Bhutt addressed the speaker, saying that he should not defend Prime Minister as he was the custodian of the house. He said these people (PTI) are getting credit of martyred in the name of “ Ehsas” (Care). He also targeted the MQM leaders saying that Benazir always cared about these “political orphans”.

The government members also expressed anger over the speech of Bilawal Bhutto who started shouting n the house.

