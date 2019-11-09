(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2019) The PTI's governnment may go home after disqualification in any case, senior journalist Najam Sethi said.

In a tv show, Najam Sethi said that the government may go home as any case would appear about which the court or election commission may declare the PTI's government disqualified. "If a prime minister may go home merely on the basis of "iqama" then many other things may appear again on any issue for this government at some some time," Najam Sethi said while mentioning his "sparrow". Another Journalist claimed that in order to save Imran Khan, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar or Mahmood Khan or any Federal minister may go home just as scapegoat. The analyst said that Azadi March would result into some sacrifices on the part of the PTI's government.

"Either Usman Buzdar from Punjab or KhyberpakhtunKhwa's CM Mahmood Khann may be sacrificed in result of Azadi March, said Rana Azeem, the journalist at a local TV channel .

He further claimed that "Some Names are circulating as a result of this Azadi March and some one from the federal ministers may also be sacrificed for the PTI's government,".

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F's Azadi March has entered 9th day in Islamabad and the party's leadership is not getting back from its stance of Prime Minister's resignation. "Just bring resignation and nothinig else," said Fazl ur Rehman while giving message to Rehbar Committee before its meeting with the government's negotiating team.

On other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan is not ready to surrender and he made it clear to the JUI-F leaders on Friday that if the JUI-F was demanding his resignation and was adamant about his resignation then there was no need of further negotiation.