PTI's Govt Performance Much Better As Compared To PML-N, PPP: Ch.Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

PTI's govt performance much better as compared to PML-N, PPP: Ch.Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's performance was much better as compared to previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Talking to a private tv channel, he said opposition was criticising to the government just for political point scoring because they had nothing for sale before the public.

The minister expressed his hope that the present government would fulfill its all promises which were made with the people during the campaign of the general elections in 2018.

He said the government had returned $10 billion loans during the two years which were taken before the PTI's government.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said there was a dire need to bring reforms in police system and improving capabilities of this institution.

Replying to a question, he said all advisers and special assistants of the Prime Minister were attending the cabinet meetings on the invitation of the prime minister.

He said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would be remained as CM till having confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

